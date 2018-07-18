EPA Rule Change To Allow Fitzgerald Glider Kits To Resume Production Levels

July 18, 2018

A recent rule change by the Environmental Production Agency will hopefully allow Fitzgerald Glider Kits to resume production, just weeks after an earlier ruling cut production levels by 90% and forced layoffs at its facilities throughout the Upper Cumberland area, and the complete shutdown of the Jamestown facility.

On Scott Pruitt’s last day as head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), officials decided they would exercise enforcement discretion, meaning officials wouldn’t enorce the agency’s earlier rule to limit glider production to 300 units.

“This action by EPA leadership is greatly appreciated and will protect the rural communities where we live and work,” Tommy Fitzgerald, Sr., the company’s CEO and president, said in a press release from Fitzgerald Glider Kits. “We are optimistic that we will be able to return to our prior production levels in the near future and rehire workers in these economically depressed areas of the country.”

Prior to scaling back its workforce, Fitzgerald Glider Kits reportedly employed more than 700 individuals; producing more than 3,000 units in 2017.

“Fitzgerald has been a champion of rural America and has lowered unemployment from 20- to 4-percent in some regions,” Tommy Sr. said in a statement. “The Agency’s ‘no-action assurance’ will protect our most valuable asset – our employees.” according to a recent article in the Upper Cumberland Business Journal by Amye Anderson.

