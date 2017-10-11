entress Schools Recognized as Level 5 School System by TVAAS

October 11, 2017

During a meeting of the Fentress County Board of Education last week, it was announced that the Fentress Co. School system was recently recognized as a Level 5 School System by the TVAAS (Tennessee Value Added Assessment System).

The School Board met in regular monthly session on Monday, October 2, 2017.

Following the call to order by Chairman Gary Tinch and the reading and approval of the minutes of the previous session, Director of Schools Mike Jones presented his report, which was approved.

Under “New Business,” Gary Tinch was re-elected as Chairman of the Board and Karen Cooper was re-elected as Vice-Chairman.

The Clarkrange High School, Allardt Elementary School, and Pine Haven Elementary School were then recognized as Level 5 schools by the TVAAS, and South Fentress Elementary School and York Elementary School were recognized as Level 3 schools.

Overall, the Fentress County School System was recognized as a Level 5 school system, one of only 10 school systems in the state, and one of only 5 public school systems in the state to achieve this rank.

“There are 141 school systems in the State of Tennessee, and we’re very proud that we were one of only five public schools in the state to receive this recognition,” said Director of Schools Mike Jones.

“This is a reflection on the hard work and dedication of our teachers, our students, our administrators and classified employees,” he added.

The board then recognized several individual teachers who placed high in their Test Score Achievement data, which included:

Rodney Pile and John McPeters of Clarkrange High School were recognized for having the 4th highest achievement scores in Tennessee in US History.

Melissa England and Katelyn Lewis of Clarkrange High School was recognized for having the 7th highest English II scores in the state.

Cindy Stowers and Jo Beth Branstetter of Clarkrange were recognized for having the 19th highest Geometry scores in the state, and Courtney Williams had the 20th highest high school Chemistry scores in the state.

Out of nine EOC scores tested in the state last year, six of the scores at Clarkrange High School were at or above the state average, and five of the nine EOC scores were in the top 20 in the state.

This was the third straight year that Clarkrange High School has been designated as a level 5 school.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Coureir.