End of an Era

May 15, 2020

Jamestown residents no doubt noticed some changes on Main Street last week as the new SmartBank signage was installed at Progressive Savings Bank, marking the official transition of one to the other. SmartBank entered the agreement to purchase Progressive and its holdings several months ago, but nothing serves to finalize the transition from old to new quite like a change of scenery. SmartBank has also officially transitioned all of Progressive’s clients and accounts over the course of the weekend. More information concerning this transition will appear in next week’s Courier.