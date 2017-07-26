EMS, EMA, To Conduct Emergency Exercises Thursday, July 27th

July 26, 2017

The Fentress County EMA & Fentress County Emergency Services will be conducting a Severe Weather & Tornado Exercise on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 4:00 pm.

Emergency Services department heads will be asked to call the Emergency Operations Center on that day (call in only).

There will also be testing the “Incident Command System” and also “Communication” in the field.

Fentress County Fire Units 1 (Jamestown), Allardt Fire Unit 8, Armathwaite Fire Unit 4, and Honey Creek Fire Unit 12, along with the Fentress County Rescue Squad and the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department will be participating in field exercises that day.

Each department will examine their responsibility, local resources, and resources that would be available from surrounding counties.