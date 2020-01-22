Eleven Plead Guilty In Criminal Court

January 22, 2020

Criminal Court for Fentress County held Monday, January 13, 2020 before Judge Shayne Sexton included 11 guilty pleas being entered.

Earl Wayne Crabtree, 1216 Ray Brown Rd., Jamestown, TN pled guilty to Theft Over $2,500.00 and was sentenced Split Confinement of 341 days Jail Time and 10 Years Supervised Probation TDOC and Court Cost of $714.00 and Fine of $2,955.00.

Richard Keith Conatser, 1699 Pickett Park Hwy., Jamestown, TN pled guilty to Sale of Schedule II Controlled Substance, 2 counts and was sentenced Split Confinement of 236 Days Jail Time and 4 Years Supervised Probation TDOC and Court Cost of $1,084.00 and Fine of $2,000.00, Contribution of $4,250.00 to the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department Drug Fund, $250.00 contribution to Jamestown Police Department Drug Fund, $216.50 Restitution to Fentress County Sheriff Department Drug Fund and $216.50 restitution to Jamestown Police Department Drug Fund.

Anthony Lee Foley Jr., 133 Kennedy St., Jamestown, TN pled guilty to Hindering Secured Creditor and Sale of Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Meth over .5 grams and was sentenced Split Confinement of 236 Days Jail Time and 9 years supervised probation by TDOC, and Court Cost of $1,848.00 and $2,000.00 Fine, $250.00 Contribution to Fentress County Sheriff Department Drug Fund, $250.00 Contribution to Jamestown Police Department Drug Fund, $105.00 Restitution to Jamestown Police Department Drug Fund and $105.00 Restitution to Fentress County Sheriff Department Drug Fund.

