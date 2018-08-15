Eight Prison Sentences Issued

August 15, 2018

On August 6, 2018, Fentress County Criminal Court Judge E. Shayne Sexton, ordered that Jeremy Donahue, Brittany Henry, John Robert Kelly, William Murray, William “Chad” Norris, Heaven Ipock Printup, Tarice L. Smith, and Angelia ‘Amy” Day Qualls serve their respective sentence in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections after each defendant was found to have violated the terms and conditions of their respective probation.

Jeremy Donahue pled guilty to Felony Evading Arrest, a class E felony, and Joyriding (2 counts) on January 29, 2018. He was sentenced to serve a two year sentence in the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC). The defendant was released to supervised probation by TDOC on May 7, 2018. The defendant violated the conditions of his release by failing to report and/or contact his probation officer as ordered. On August 6, 2018, the defendant submitted to the violation, and as a result the Court ordered the defendant to serve the balance of his two year sentence in the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Brittany Henry pled guilty to Aggravated Burglary, a class C Felony and Theft > $1,000 a class D Felony, on February 29, 2016. The defendant was sentenced to a five year sentence to be served on five years of supervised probation by TDOC. Additionally, the defendant was ordered to serve one year in the Fentress County Jail. The defendant violated the terms of her probation the first time in March 2017 by failing to pay court ordered fines and restitution. The defendant was ordered to remain in jail until she paid a purge payment to bring her payments current. The defendant violated her probation for the second time in April 2018 by testing positive for Methampheta-mine. On August 6, 2018, the defendant submitted to the violation, and requested that the Court remand her to serve the balance of the sentence in TDOC custody since she is currently serving a sentence in Putnam County, Tennessee as well. As a result, the Court ordered the defendant to serve the balance of her five year sentence in the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

