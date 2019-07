July 17, 2019

Edwards & Scott To Wed

Dennis and Peggy Edwards

request the honor of your presence

at the marriage of their daughter

Brittany Cierra

to

Daniel Dale

son of Chris Scott and Heather Johnson

Saturday, July 27th

6:30 p.m. Central and 7:30 p.m. Eastern

River Ridge Barn

822 Ridge Road

Lancing, TN 37770

Reception to follow