East Port Marina Nearly Destroyed by Flooding

February 12, 2020

Much of East Port Marina, including over 70 watercraft moored at its docks, was washed away last Wednesday night, February 5, 2020 after a massive influx of surging floodwaters from the Obey River following relentless, heavy rains, which also flooded most of the low lying areas throughout the region.

These portions of the marina were carried several miles, as far as Sunset Marina, and in some cases even farther downstream, in excess of ten miles away.

Efforts to recover the portions of the dock were immediately undertaken, and much of what was lost was recovered in the following days. Even still, the damage to the marina itself is estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, with additional damage to the watercraft likely topping $1 million.

