Early Voting Will Be from October 17 thru November 1

October 17, 2018

Early voting by personal appearance for the November 6, 2018 General Election began today (Wednesday, October 17) and will continue through Thursday, November 1.

The election commission office will be open each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; each Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and each Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

The Fentress County Election Commission Office, is located at 111 North Norris Street, Jamestown, TN.

To vote an absentee ballot by mail, the voter must make the request in writing and include their name (as registered), social security number, date of birth, residence address (911 address), the election they wish to vote in, the reason they are requesting to vote an absentee ballot and their signature. The written request must be received no later than October 30, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. Requests can be hand delivered or mailed to the Fentress County Election Commission, located at 111 North Norris Street, P.O. Box 1027, Jamestown, TN 38556. If the request does not contain the required information, the election commission shall send the voter an application for an absentee ballot in order to obtain the needed information. (Note – If the voter registered by mail, they must vote in person the first election they vote in after registering)

PHOTO ID REQUIREMENT

On Election Day and during the Early Voting period, a Federal or Tennessee state government issued photo ID is now required to vote, unless an exception applies. College student ID’s will not be accepted. To learn more about the photo ID law and its exceptions, please call the Fentress County Election Commission Office at 931-879-7162 or visit GoVoteTN.com. The Election Commission does not discriminate on the basis of disability. If there are questions about needed accommodations in the voting process, please call 931-879-7162.

