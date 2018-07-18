Early Voting Starts Off At Brisk Pace

July 18, 2018

Early voting for the August 2nd General Election began on Friday, July 13 and will continue through Saturday, July 28 at the Fentress County Election Commission office at 111 North Norris Street in Jamestown.

Through the first three days of voting, from Friday, July 13 through noon on Tuesday, July 17 a total of 941 voters had cast ballots by the early method, which represents slightly less than 8% of the 11,915 registered voters in the county.

Early voting hours are:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday hours are from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Voters who vote in person during early voting or on Election Day must present a photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government. These IDs may be current or expired. Examples.

•Tennessee driver license with your photo

•Tennessee Department of Safety photo ID

•Tennessee gun carry permit with your photo

•United States Military photo ID

•United States Passport; or

•Any other photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government.

College student IDs and photo IDs issued by cities, counties and other states will not be accepted.

Voters are exempt if they vote absentee by mail.

(review the requirements at http://www.tngov/sos/election/bymail.htm)

Voters who vote absentee by mail:

•Voters who live in a licensed nursing home or assisted living center and vote at the facility.

•Voters who are hospitalized.

•Voters with religious objection to being photographed.

or:

•Voters who are indigent and unable to obtain a photo ID without paying a fee.

ABSENTEE VOTING BY MAIL- To vote an absentee ballot by mail, the voter must make the request in writing and include their name (as registered), social security number, date of birth, residence address (911 address), mailing address (if different from the residence address), the election they wish to vote in, the reason they are requesting to vote an absentee ballot and their signature. The written request can be hand delivered or mailed to Fentress County Election Commission, P.O. Box 1027, Jamestown, Tennessee, 38556. If the request does not contain the required information, the election commission shall send the voter an application for an absentee ballot request in order to obtain the information.

T.C.A 2-7-11 There will be no campaign posters, signs, hats, tee shirts, buttons or other campaign literature displayed on or in any building within 100 feet from the polling place.

If you have any questions, please call the Fentress County Election Commission at (931)879-7162, or visit the states website at www.GoVoteTN.com

Anyone with questions or needing more information should contact the Election Commission office at 879-7162.

