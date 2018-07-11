Early Voting Set For July 13 Thru July 28

July 11, 2018

Early voting begins Friday, July 13, 2018 through Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the Fentress County Election Commission Office, located at 111 North Norris Street, Jamestown, TN 38556

Early voting hours are:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday hours are from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

PHOTO ID REQUIREMENT:

Voters who vote in person during early voting or on Election Day must present a photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state govern-ment, unless an exemption applies. College student IDs, photo IDs issued by other states, county, or city governments, including library cards, will not be accepted. To learn more about this law and its exemptions, please call the Fentress County Election Commission or visit www.GoVoteTN.com. Voters who vote absentee by mail, residents of licensed nursing homes, assisted living centers, or those hospitalized are exempt.

ABSENTEE VOTING BY MAIL:

If you wish to vote by mail, you must meet certain legal requirements pursuant to T.C.A. 2-6-201. You must request a ballot in writing over your signature. The request can be made as much as 90 days in advance of an election and not later than 7 days prior to an election. Requests for absentee ballots must be in writing and signed by the voter. The LAST day for the Election Commission to receive a request for an application to vote by mail is Thursday, July 26, 2018. The LAST day for the Election Commission to receive Applications to vote absentee is Thursday, July 26, 2018. Requests can be hand delivered or mailed to the Fentress County Election Commission.

The request for voting by mail can serve as the application for ballot if it contains the following information:

