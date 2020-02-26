Early Voting Picks Up During Final Week

February 26, 2020

After getting off to a relatively slow start, early voting in Fentress County began picking up steam, with nearly 500 voters casting ballots, almost doubling the first week’s numbers.

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, 77 of the County’s most eager voters cast their ballots either in person or via the absentee method. An additional 46 came to vote on Thursday, Feb. 13, bringing the total to 123. Valentines Day, Feb. 14, turnout increased, with 83 constituents making their primary choice, and bringing the total votes cast above the 200 mark to 206. Saturday Feb. 15 was the lightest day of voting, with only 29 ballots cast.

There was no voting on Monday, February 17, due to it being Presidents Day.

Voting resumed on Tuesday, February 18, when 89 individuals came to cast their votes, topping the previous daily high, and putting the count over the 300 mark.

Total continued to be healthy through the rest of the week, with 69 voting on 2/19, 56 voting on 2/20, and 86 voting on 2/21, cresting 500 total votes thus far.

Friday the 22nd also saw 62 ballots cast, closing the week just shy of 600.

Monday, February 24 proved to be the busiest polling day thus far, with 107 voters heading to the ballot box, bringing the count to 704.

Totals for 2/25 were not available at press time. We will include a final update, as well as the results of the March 3 election in next week’s issue.