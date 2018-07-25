Early Voting Continues At A Brisk Pace

July 25, 2018

Early voting for the August 2nd General Election began on Friday, July 13 and will continue through Saturday, July 28 at the Fentress County Election Commission office at 111 North Norris Street in Jamestown.

Through the first nine days of voting, from Friday, July 13 through noon on Monday, July 23, a total of 2,426 voters had cast ballots by the early method, which represents slightly more than 20% of the 11,915 registered voters in the county.

Early voting hours are:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday hours are from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

(SEE SAMPLE BALLOT ON PAGE C-6)

Voters who vote in person during early voting or on Election Day must present a photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government. These IDs may be current or expired. Examples.

•Tennessee driver license with your photo

•Tennessee Department of Safety photo ID

•Tennessee gun carry permit with your photo

•United States Military photo ID

