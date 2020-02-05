Early Voting Begins Feb. 12, Continues to Feb. 25

February 5, 2020

Early voting for the 2020 Presidential Preference Primary and Fentress County Republican Primary will begin on Wednesday, February 12 and continue until Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Hours for early voting will be 9:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. There will be no early voting on Monday, February 17th, which is President’s Day.

Election day for the 2020 Presidential Preference Primary is March 3, 2020.

To vote an absentee ballot by mail, the voter must make the request in writing and include their name (as registered), social security number, date of birth, residence address (911 address), mailing address (if different from residence address), the election they wish to vote in, the reason they are requesting to vote an absentee ballot and their signature. The written request must be received no later than Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Voters should mail requests to the Fentress County Election Commission, P. O. Box 1027 Jamestown, TN 38556. Requests may also be faxed to 931-879-2579 or emailed to fentress.commission@tn.gov with an attached document that includes the voter’s scanned signature. If the request does not contain the required information, the election commission shall send the voter an application for an absentee ballot in order to obtain the needed information.

Any voter who registered by mail must vote in person in the first election they participate in after registering.

This year is the first in which a Republican Party Primary election is being held for local candidates. The only county offices that are up for election this year are Assessor of Property, and five of the ten school Board seats. However, no candidates entered the Republican Primary for the office of Property Assessor, and School Board members are non-partisan.

Read the full story in this weeks Fentress Courier.