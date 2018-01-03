Early Sunday Morning Fire Destroys Allardt Residence

January 3, 2018

An early-morning home fire Sunday, December 31 in Allardt destroyed a residence on the John Henry Smith Road. Shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday, units from the Fentress County, Jamestown, Allardt and Armathwaite Fire Departments were notified of the fire, but by the time they arrived, the house was engulfed in flames, and sustained very extensive damages. The cause of the fire was not determined, and the Fire Marshall’s Office was notified.

Another fire on New Year’s Day caused heavy damage to a residence at 1500 Shirley Road, but quick action by fire units from Armathwaite, Allardt, Fentress County, and Jamestown Fire Departments were able to save the structure. Although damage was heavy, it was contained to the area near the wood stove and the attic above the stove. Assisting the fire departments were the Fentress Co. Sheriff’s Department, Volunteer Energy Cooperative and the Fentress County EMA . The American Red Cross and TEMA State Watch were also notified. (Photo provided by Fentress County EMA Director James Bilbrey.)