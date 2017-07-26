EARLY HARVEST

July 26, 2017

Fentress County Sheriff’s Office and the Jamestown Police Department have been working with the Governor’s Task Force Marijuana Eradication the past couple days which resulted in the confiscation of several thousand dollars worth of marijuana. Throughout several different communities of Fentress County, Officers were able to eradicate approximately 500 marijuana plants. Among the plants that were seized there have been 3 separate cases that have been made. The investigations are still ongoing and charges are expected to be filed at a later date. Sheriff Michael Reagon would like to thank the citizens of Fentress County for their support and stated that the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department will continue to combat the drug problem that is in our county each day. Sheriff Reagon would also like the thank the Jamestown Police Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, TN Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the TN National Guard for their help in assisting the eradication of marijuana in Fentress County.