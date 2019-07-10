Driver’s License Roadside Safety Checkpoints July 13

July 10, 2019

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting driver license roadside checkpoints on July 13 at 1:00 p.m. on Highway 127 at Frobus in Fentress County.

Recognizing the danger presented tp the public by unqualified drivers, Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by drivers who violate the driver license laws of Tennessee.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has found these driver license roadside safety checkpoints to be an effective means of enforcing driver license laws of Tennessee while ensuring the protection of all motorists.