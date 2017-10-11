Driver License Roadside Safety Checkpoint

October 11, 2017

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a Driver’s License Roadside Safety Checkpoint on October 13, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at Gatewood Ford Road and Ray’s Market in Fentress County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol recognizes the danger presented to the public by unqualified drivers. Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by drivers who violate the driver license laws of Tennessee. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has found these driver license roadside safety checkpoints to be an effective means of enforcing driver license laws of Tennessee while ensuring the protection of all motorists.