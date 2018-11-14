Dragons See Season End With 44-14 Loss to Upperman In Second Round of Playoffs

The York Football Dragons saw their 2018 season come to an end in the second round of the TSSAA Class 3A State Playoffs on Friday, November 9 as they fell to the Upperman Bees by the score of 44-14.
Led by Blake Metzgar, who carried the ball 25 times for 199 yards and four touchdowns, the Bees took the lead on their first possession with a 6-play, 52 yard drive which was capped by a 28-yard run by Metzgar, with Trey Krolick booting the conversion.
York answered with a 13-play, 75-yard drive to tie the score with just 37 seconds left in the opening period as Ben Cooper took it in from 2 yards out and Johann West tied the score at 7-7 with the extra point boot.
The Bees came back with a quick score, as quarterback Donovan McCallister broke free for a 52-yard scamper with only 29 seconds left in the opening period to put the Bees up 13-7 when the extra point kick failed.
York’s next possession saw the team advance to the Upperman 27, before the Dragons were flagged for a penalty, and then quarterback Landrick Leffew was dropped for a 24-yard loss back at the Dragon 47 on fourth down, giving possession back to the Bees in York territory.
This drive resulted in a 31-yard field goal by the Bees, to go up 16-7, with 3:57 left in the first half.
York’s next possession resulted in a loss of 4 yards, and punted, giving the ball back to the Bees at their 34 with 2:08 left in the first half, with Upperman then putting together a 5-play, 66-yard drive, to go up 23-7 with just 46 seconds left in the first half.
The Bees continued to pull away through the third period, adding two more scores, the first on a 25-yard run by Metzgar, and the second a 19-yard punt return by Jake Dutchess to pull out to a 37-7 advantage going into the final period.
The Dragons were able to add another score in the final period when Josiah Heddings broke loose for a 42-yard run with 8:38 left in the fourth period to close the gap to 37-14 after West’s extra point.
The Bees added another score with 4:38 left in the game when Metzgar took it in from 14 yards out to cap a 6-play, 54-yard scoring drive and give the Bees the win.
The Dragons were led by Josiah Heddings, who picked up 120 yards and scored a touchdown on 17 carries, with Cole Cooper adding 46 yards on 9 carries, and Ben Cooper getting 20 yards and a touchdown on 4 carries.
Landrick Leffew completed 2 of 5 passes for 9 yards, both to Lathan Drake.
In addition to Blake Metzgar’s 199 yards and four touchdowns, the Bees were led by Donovan McCallister with 87 yards and a touchdown on 8 carries.
Caden Nash led the Upperman defense with 9 tackles and one assist, with Donoven McCallister and Sidney Brewington with 8 tackles each.
Following the game, Dragon Coach Derwin Wright praised his team, particularly his senior players, commenting: “I’d like to say a word or two about this year’s senior players. This has been one of the most enjoyable groups of young men that I’ve ever had the opportunity to coach. You always hate to see the season come to an end, but we had a good run this year, and I’m very proud of the effort that this team made.”
With the loss, York finished the season with an impressive 9-3 record, with two of the three losses coming at the hands of the Region 4-3A champion Bees, who go into the third round of the playoffs this week with a perfect 12-0 record and will host Red Bank, this week, who defeated Sequatchie County 24-21 in round two action last week.
Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.