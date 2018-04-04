Dragons Open Season With Win Over Clinton Co., KY

April 4, 2018

The York Institute Dragons Baseball Varsity opened their 2018 season with a strong victory over the Bulldogs of Clinton County KY on Monday, March 26.

Over the course of five innings the Dragons posted 23 at bats, managing to get eleven hits and of those eleven hits, 10 translated into runs. Corban Hancock, Joe Bertram, Aaron Tallent, Sean LaPeer, Andrew King, and Gage Smith each scored a run for the Dragons, while Trey Hall scored 2 runs.Clinton County on the other hand only had a total of 17 at bats, with 3 hits, none of which led to a scoring run.

On the pitching side the story was very much the same. York’s Nathan Owens was on fire, only giving up three hits all night, and pitching 10 strike-outs.

Clinton county’s pitching performance was much less impressive. Both Pitchers for the Bulldogs got picked apart, with N. Guffey giving up 5 hits and 6 runs and B. Melton allowing 6 hits and 4 runs.

After all was said and done the final score of the contest was York Institute 10, Clinton County 0. Overall it was an impressive performance for the Dragons both at the plate and on the mound.