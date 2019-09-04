Dragons Fall To Oneida 33-0

The York Dragon Foot-ball team, coming off a big opening week win over Jackson County, traveled to Oneida on Friday, August 30 and took on a surprisingly-strong Class A Oneida Indian team, and came away on the short end of a 33-0 score.
After a scoreless first period and a back-and forth second quarter, which saw the Indians take a 6-0 halftime lead, Oneida exploded for 13 points in the third period and 14 in the final frame to hand the Dragons the curshing loss to remain undefeated through their first two games.
Neither team could get anything going in the first period, as York went 3 and out on their first possession, gaining only 7 yards before having to punt.
Oneida managed to put together a 38-yard drive on their first possession, moving from their 42 to the York 23 before the drive stalled and the Dragons took over on downs.
This time York was able to get into Indian territory, thanks to a 27-yard carry by Thomas Miller, which was York’s longest play of the game, before a holding penalty put the Dragons back deep into their own territory, and forced a punt, which the Indians took at their 25 to start the second period.
