Dragons and Dragonettes Take Big District Wins Over Smith County

December 19, 2018

The York Dragons and Dragonettes posted two big District 8-AA wins last week as they traveled to Carthage to take on the Smith County Owls.

In the girls’ game, the Drgonetttes posted a 58-52 win, while the Dragons had a relatively-easy 72-37 win over the Owls.

The girls’ game saw the Dragonettes pull out to a 17-13 first period lead behind a 6-point effort by Carly Tipton and 5 by Hannah Conatser.

Hannah Conatser added five more in the second period, and Harli Smith had 4 points in the second period as York outscored the Lady Owls 11-10 to hold a 5-point lead, 28-23 at the half.

The teams matched points in the third period, with 16 points each as Isabella Blevins picked up 6 of her 12 points for the game, and Hannah Conatser added 5 more.

The game continued to be close through the fourth period, but York was able to hang on to the lead, as Harli Smith added 6 points to lead York to a 14-13 advantage and post the 6-point win.

Hannah Conatser led the Dragonettess as well as took game-high honors with 17 points, with Harli Smith adding 14, Isabella Blevins 12, Carly Tipton 8, Haylee Johnson 5, and Mikeala Reagan 2 points.

Smith County was led by Emma Enoch with 16 points, with Anna Vining adding 13, Madison Hopper 10, Kristen Shoulders 8, Samantha Lewis 3, and Allyssa West 2 points.

