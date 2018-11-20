Dragonettes and Dragons Sweep Monterey In Season Opener

November 20, 2018

The York Dragons and Dragonettes opened their 2018-19 Basketball season on the winning note, taking a pair of impressive wins over Monterey on Tuesday, November 13.

The Lady Dragons posted an impressive 75-40 win over the Lady Wildcats, behind a 20-point effort by sophomore point Haylee Johnson, in a game that saw ten Lady Dragons get into the scoring column.

Led by six first period points by Harli Smith and 4 points each by Isabella Blevins and Carly Tipton, the Dragonettes pulled out to a 19-9 first period lead and never looked back, as Haylee Johnson pumped in 9 points in the second period to help York pull away to a 36-13 halftime advantage, and continued to pull away in the third period, outscoring their visitors 25-9, and then coasting to the 35-point win.

Haylee Johnson led the scoring with 20 points, with Harli Smith adding 13, Carly Tipton 10, Amelia Hull 8, Isabella Blevins 7, Laci Patton 5, Mikeala Reagan 4, Sage Smith and Hannah Conatser with 3 points each, and Lilly Conatser adding 2 points.

Faith Walker led the Lady Wildcats with 15 points, with Grace Clouse adding 9, Adiline Clouse 4, Hannah Mueller, Anna Hudson, and Daniella Dagostino 3 points each, Katelyn Moorehead 2, and Elizabeth Pierce with 1 point.

