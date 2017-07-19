Draft Horse & Mule Show And Open Mule Pulling Contests Set July 22nd

July 19, 2017

Mule and horse enthusists will have a full day of activities Saturday, July 22, 2017 as the Fentress Co. Fair Association will be sponsoring both the Draft Horse & Mule Show, beginning at 10 a.m., and the Open Mule Pulling contests, beginning Saturday evening at 6:00 p.m.

The Draft Horse and Mule Show will feature 42 classes and offer premiums of $3,525.00. Negative Coggins required.

This year’s committee consists of Lee Little Chairman; Joellen Byrd, Ringmaster and Patrick Little.

For more information contact Lee Little, Chairman at (931)397-4772.

Serving as Show Secretaries are Karen Little, Amber Little, Karen Lowe and Allix Lowe.

(See ad in this paper for classes or get full details online at fentresscountyfair.com.

The Open Mule Pulling event will begin at 6 p.m. with four classes, paying $675 in each class to the top six entries for a total of $2,700 in premiums.

There will be a $20 entry fee for for each pair of mules entered.

Class 1 will be a pair of mules weighing 1801 to 2000 pounds.

Class 2 will be pair of mules 2001 to 2200 pounds.

Class 3 will be pair of mules weighing 2201 to 2500 pounds.

Class 4 will be pair of mules weighing over 2501 pounds.

Gate admission of $5.00 will be charged to all.

The Open Mule Pulling committee includes Chris Watson, Randy Goney and Dillon Hall. Phil Brannon will serve as Master of Ceremonies and Darlene Brannon will serve as Show Secretary.

For more details, see ad in this paper or go online to fentresscountyfair.com.