Dr. Mujeeb H. Khan Joins Tennova’s Medical Staff

February 22, 2017

Geriatric psychiatrist named medical director of senior behavioral health services

JAMESTOWN, TN (February 4, 2017) – Tennova Healthcare – Jamestown recently welcomed Mujeeb H. Khan, M.D., a psychiatrist and geriatric medicine physician, to the medical staff. He has also been named medical director of Reflections Senior Behavioral Health Services, the hospital’s 10-bed inpatient unit that provides services for senior adults with behavioral health disorders.

Dr. Khan is experienced in the diagnosis and treatment of a broad range of psychiatric conditions among the elderly, including depression, dementia, personality changes and thought disorders.

He earned his medical degree from King Edward Medical College in Lahore, Pakistan, and completed a residency at Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. Dr. Khan is board certified in psychiatry, geriatric medicine and sleep medicine.

“I am committed to caring for seniors with behavioral health disorders—and I am excited to be part of the dedicated team at Reflections,” Dr. Khan said. “Our focus is to provide comprehensive care for those in our older population whose lives have been disrupted because of a behavioral illness. We do that in a concerted, compassionate manner with an eye toward returning them to the comfort and routine of their home environment as soon as possible.”

Through its Reflections Senior Behavioral Health Services unit, Tennova offers geriatric psychiatry services, including daily medical and behavioral evaluations, prescription medicine administration, patient and caregiver education, and individual and group therapy. The unit is designed for adults ages 55 and older who are medically stable and able to participate in the therapy program.

Referrals and admissions to the unit are accepted around the clock, and may be made by the patient, a family member or a healthcare professional. For more information, call 931-879-3308 or visit Tennova.com.