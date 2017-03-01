DOWNTOWN FIRE

March 1, 2017

The downtown Jamestown area was evacuated shortly before 8:00 a.m. Monday morning, as a van caught fire at the Main Street-East Central Avenue intersection. Jamestown Police Department personnel diverted traffic at Rugby Avenue on the southeast corner of the square and East Mark Twain Avenue a block north of the square to Norris Street to avoid the area, while the two Jamestown units of the Fentress County Volunteer Fire Department brought the fire under control, but not before the vehicle was a total loss. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported in connection with the fire. According to the Jamestown Police Department report, the Chevrolet Venture Van was owned by Jimmy Adkins of Jamestown and driven by Matisha McDonald of Livingston.