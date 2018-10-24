District Attorney General Jared Effler And Staff Raise $42,000.00 To Support Children’s Centers Of 8th Judicial District

October 24, 2018

On Friday, September 28, the 8th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office hosted the Third Annual Clays for Children Sporting Clays Tournament at Chilhowee Sportsman’s Club in Maryville in an effort to raise money to support the children’s centers of the 8th Judicial District, comprised of Campbell, Claiborne, Fentress, Scott, and Union counties. The event grew from 55 teams last year to 66 teams this year and featured 264 shooters. According to the Chilhowee Sportsman’s Club, this event has grown to one of the area’s largest benefit shoots.

The children’s centers of the 8th Judicial District serve literally hundreds of children each year, and work closely with local law enforcement and the District Attorney Generals’Office. They assist with medical examinations, forensic interviews, counseling and therapy. The services they provide help to ensure justice is served upon the perpetrator of crimes against children and help victims through their counseling services. “The Children’s Centers are an integral part of the work we do in prosecuting child abuse cases,” according to General Effler.

Effler developed the idea of a sporting clays tournament 3 years ago in an effort to find a unique fundraising opportunity that could bring people together from across the district and benefit the children’s centers.

