Demolition Derby, Fireworks July 6th

June 26, 2019

Local residents are looking with anticipation to Saturday, July 6th as the Fentress County Fair Association once again presents the annual Demolition Derby and one of the largest fireworks displays in the area.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the event will get underway in front of the grandstands and should attract some of the top demolition drivers and cars in the area.

The event is open to the world and this year, there will be two classes — the V8 Class and the 4-Cylinder Class.

The V-8s will be running Young-N-Reckless Rules, while the small cars will be running Stock Rules.

Rules and regulations are available on line at FentressCountyFair.com, or pick up at Sweet’s Auto Parts.

Payout in the Small Car Class will be $1,000.00 for first place, $500.00 for second, and $300.00 for third place.

In the V-8 Class, payout will be $1,800.00 for first place, $600.00 for second, and $400 for third place.

There will be a driver entry fee of $50.00 per class. The event is open to the world.

Entry fee will be taken at the gate. If a vehicle doesn’t pass inspection, entry fee will not be refunded.

All cars must be on the grounds by 5:00 for inspection.

Competition begins promptly at 6:30 p.m.

TRACK OFFICIALS DECISION WILL BE FINAL!

