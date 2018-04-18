Delinquent Taxes, Policy Updates Highlight Commission Meeting

April 18, 2018

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Fentress County Commission met in regular monthly session Monday, April 16. Following the presentation of the colors by the Clarkrange High School JROTC Color Guard, pledge to the flag by 5th District Commissioner Larry Cooper, and Opening Prayer by 5th District Commissioner Wade Matthews, the commission quickly approved the minutes of their March meetings and the notary applications.

A proclamation in recognition of April 2018 being Fair Housing Month was then considered and ratified by a unanimous vote.

Wanda Tompkins, Trustee of Fentress County then addressed the Commission and submitted a report on the delinquent taxes for 2016, and asked the Commission to relieve the Trustee’s office of the delinquent taxes in the amount of $76,320.40, which accounted for only 1.24% of taxes collected for that year. County Executive Cross thanked Mrs. Tompkins for her office’s diligent work. Mrs. Tompkins in turn thanked the Commission and Executive Cross, and extended her gratitude to the people of Fentress County who faithfully pay their taxes “many of them with a smile on their face.” A motion to accept the Trustee’s submission was made by Jeff Green, seconded by Lester Gooding and passed with the Commission’s full support. While on the subject of delinquent taxes, county attorney Leslie Ledbetter took the opportunity to remind the public that the county will be holding a delinquent tax sale for the 2014 tax year on April 26, at noon, in the small courtroom of the Fentress County Justice Center, and that the properties included in this sale had been included in the Courier (see pages A-6 and A-7) for a number of weeks in a large legal ad and would run for a total of 5 weeks.

