Deer Lodge Woman Dies in Single Vehicle Crash

August 21, 2019

A Deer Lodge woman lost her life as a result of a single vehicle traffic accident which occurred the evening of Thursday, August 15, 2019 on Highway 62 East in Clarkrange.

46 year old Rhonda J. Geracci of Deer Lodge was traveling eastbound on Highway 62 when she lost control of her 2009 Mazda MZ3.

Ther vehicle left the road on the right shoulder, went through a fence, then struck a tree. The vehicle came to a rest approximately ten feet from the tree on its side, and caught fire.

