Dave Beaty Announces Candidacy For Sheriff

May 2, 2018

Dave Beaty has announced his candidacy for the office of Sheriff of Fentress County in the August Election, and this week issued the following statement to the Courier:

“To the citizens of Fentress County I am Dave Beaty, candidate for sheriff in the August 2, 2018 election.

My wife, Debbie, and I have been married for 32 years. We are truly blessed with our children: Justin and wife, Melanie, Jake and wife, Stacy and twin daughters, Jenna and Jacie. We also have two wonderful granddaughters, Ella and Amelia and one super duper grandson, Jase.

My family roots run deep in Fentress County. I am the son of former Tennessee Highway Patrol Captain, Jerry Beaty and Margaret. My grandparents, the late James L. (Lonzie) and Lillian Beaty, whom lived in the same residence as I do in the Banner Roslin community.

My dad, Jerry, and I have farmed in the Banner community since I was a child. My uncle, Joe Beaty, and his son, Jack and wife Penny, live in the Poplar Cove Community of West Fentress on the family farmstead, which has been in the family for over 100 years.

I started my law enforcement career in 1985 and graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement

Read the rest of the story in this week’s Fentress Courier.