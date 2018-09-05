Daniel Thompson, M.D. Joins Staff of Jamestown Family Care Clinic

September 5, 2018

Daniel Thompson, M.D. has joined Sandy Thompson, Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner, and Tracye Robertson, DNP, at the Jamestown Family Care Clinic on Old Highway 127 South, next to Clothing World.

Dr. Daniel Thompson is a Fentress County native and graduate of York Institute.

He completed medical school at the University of Tennessee in 2011 and family medicine residency at Eisenhower Army Medical Center in 2014.

He has served the last four years as an Army family physician in Texas, Liberia, and Georgia.

As a board-certified family physician, Dr. Thompson is excited to offer comprehen-sive care for the whole family.

For appointments, call 931-879-5804.