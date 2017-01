January 18, 2017

Criminal Court was held in Fentress County Monday, January 9, 2017 before the Honorable Judge Shayne Sexton with 2 guilty pleas being entered.

Cory Lynn Sharp, 130 Kathleen Road, Jamestown, TN on charges of Felony Evading Arrest, Evading Arrest and Driving on Revoked License 3rd Offense.

Mark D. Roysden, 1263 Model Farm Road, Jamestown, TN on charges of Coercion of Witness and Assault.

There were also 2 sealed indictments.