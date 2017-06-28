Criminal Court 13 Guilty Pleas Entered

June 28, 2017

Criminal Court was held Monday, June 19, 2017 before the Honorable Shayne Sexton with 13 guilty pleas being entered.

Jonathan David Gunter, 138 Shirley Davis Rd., Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 pled guilty to Aggravated Criminal Trespassing and sentence was split confinement of 48 hours jail time, 11 months 29 days supervised probation, $639.00 court cost and $250.00 restitution.

Denver Darrell Whittenburg, 5064 Round Mountain Rd., Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 entered a guilty plea to Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Possession of Weapon by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Meth over .5 grams with Intent to Sell, Possession of meth over .5 grams with Intent to Deliver and a Violation of Probation. Sentence was 10 years jail time in Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Ginger Ann Beaty, 615 Mace Ave., Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 pled guilty to Casual Exchange, sentenced was supervised probation of 11 months 29 days by Fentress County Misdemeanor Probation, $1084 in court cost and $750.00 fine.

Christopher Lee Denny, 405 Padgett Lane, Clarkrange, Tennessee 38553 entered a guilty plea to Simple Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia sentenced with split confinement of 1 day in jail and 2 years unsupervised probation, court cost of $1084.00 and $400.00 fine.

Robert D. Graham, 1266 Stanley Street, Crossville, Tennessee 38555 pled guilty to Aggravated Domestic Assault and Escape with sentence of 8 years to be served in Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Corey Lynn Sharp, 130 Kathleen Road, Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 entered a guilty plea to Felony Evading Arrest, Evading Arrest and Driving on Revoked License 3rd Offense with sentence of 2 years to be served in jail.

Ronald Joseph Harlow, 221 Cedar Grove Lane Jamestown, Tennessee 38556 pled guilty to Simple Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with a sentence of unsupervised probation for 2 years, court cost of $1084.00 and $400.00 fine.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.