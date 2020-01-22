Court Denies Appeal in Vehicular Homicide Case

January 22, 2020

In the matter of the State of Tennessee v. Johnny David Key, the defendant’s appeal was denied on December 27, 2019. Key had pled guilty to vehicular homicide and vehicular assault charges which had been filed against him as a result of his causing an automobile accident which resulted in the death of one Jeremy Banks, and the injury of Banks’ then fiancée Sarah Phillips.

Mr. Key, who was disabled at the time of the incident, and further disabled thereafter, had a blood alcohol content of 0.131 at the time of the crash and admitted to having drank “6 beers” beforehand.

The plea agreement called for Range I sentences of 8 years and four years, respectively, to be served consecutively, with the manner of service to be determined by the trial court. After a sentencing hearing, the Fentress County Criminal Court ordered that Mr. Key serve his effective eight year sentence in the Department of Correction.

Mr. Key’s appeal contended that the trial court erred in denying alternative sentencing, such as probation.

The Tennessee Code states that if probation is denied solely on the basis of circumstances of the offense, they must be especially violent, horrifying, shocking, reprehensible, offensive, or otherwise of an excessive or exaggerated degree, and that the nature of the offense must outweigh all other factors favoring a sentence other than probation. However, the Tennessee Code also provides for a sentence of confinement if it is necessary to avoid depreciating the seriousness of the offense.

