July 2, 2020

The offices of the Fentress Courier will be closed on Friday, July 3, 2020 in order to allow our staff to spend an extended holiday weekend with their families. We will reopen for business as usual on Monday morning, July 6th.

The entire staff of the Fentress Courier would like to wish everyone a safe and happy Independence Day Holiday! May God bless you all, and may God bless America!