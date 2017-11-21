Courier To Accept Letters to Santa

November 21, 2017

The Fentress Courier has once again made contact with Santa Claus, and he told us that he is again looking forward to hearing from children seven years old and under from Fentress County, and that he needs to get the message from these youngsters in order to help him decide what to bring them for Christmas.

He has again asked this newspaper to help him by publishing these letters, and asks that children begin submitting their letters now. Letters will be accepted through Wednesday, December 6 at 4:00 p.m.

Teachers in the school system are asked to submit their students’ letters in a group, so that they may be grouped under the name of the teacher and school.

Letters may be emailed to fencourier@twlakes.net, mailed to P.O. Box 1198, Jamestown, TN 38556, or brought by our office at 114 White Oak Street, Jamestown, but PLEASE DO NOT FAX LETTERS!!

The letters will be published in the Christmas edition of the Courier on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.