December 27, 2017

The Courier office will be closed Monday, January 1, 2018 to allow our employees to spend New Years’ Day with their family.

The office will resume normal hours on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at 7:30 a.m.

The staff and management of the Courier thank each of you for allowing us to serve you in 2017, and wish each and every one a Happy and Prosperous New Year.