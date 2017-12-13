Courier Announces Holiday Schedule

December 13, 2017

The Fentress Courier office would like to announce their schedules for the the upcoming Christmas and New Years’ day holidays.

The Christmas edition of the Courier, which will contain hundreds of letters to Santa, along with lots of holiday greetings, will be published on Wednesday, December 20.

The Courier office will then be closed from Thursday, December 21 through Monday, December 25, to allow our employees to spend time the Christmas holidays with their families.

The Courier office will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday , December 26, and the New Year’s week paper will be printed on regular schedule on Wednesday, December 27.

The Courier office will be closed on Monday, January 1, 2018, and will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

The staff and management of the Courier wish each and every one a very Merry Christmas and a Happy and Prosperous New Year.