Courier Announces Holiday Schedule

December 18, 2019

The Fentress Courier office would like to announce their schedules for the the upcoming Christmas and New Years’ Day holidays.

The December 25 issue will be distributed on Monday, December 23 but the deadline for submission of both copy and advertising for this issue will be Friday, December 20 at 10:00 a.m.

The Courier office will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, December 24, 25 and 26 to allow our employees to spend the Christmas holiday with their families, but will resume normal operating hours on Friday, December 27.

The Courier office will be closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, and will resume normal operating hours on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

The deadline for the January 1 issue will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019.

The staff and management of the Courier wish each and every one a very Merry Christmas and a Happy and Prosperous New Year.