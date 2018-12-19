Courier Announces Holiday Schedule

December 19, 2018

The Fentress Courier office would like to announce their schedules for the upcoming Christmas and New Years’ day holidays.

The December 26 issue will be printed on regular schedule, but the deadline for submission of both copy and advertising for this issue will be Friday, December 28 at 10:00 a.m.

The Courier office will be closed Monday and Tuesday, December 24 and 25 to allow our employees to spend the Christmas holiday with their families, but will resume normal operating hours on Wednesday, December 26.

The Courier office will be closed on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, and will resume normal operating hours on Wednesday, January 2, 2019.

The deadline for the January 2 issue will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 31, 2018.

The staff and management of the Courier wish each and every one a Very Merry Christmas and a Happy and Prosperous New Year.