County Pays $300,000 for Actions of Former Sheriff

March 20, 2019

Fentress County has officially settled with three plaintiffs in suits stemming from the widely reported criminal actions of former Sheriff Charles S. “Chucky” Cravens, who is currently serving time in federal prison.

A press conference was held on Friday, March 15, 2019, during which Fentress County Executive Jimmy Johnson revealed that the county had settled its portion of the lawsuits by compensating the three plaintiff’s in the amount of $100,000 each, coming at a total cost of $300,000 to the county general fund. According to documents obtained from Fentress County officials, the three checks were written to the plaintiffs on February 19, 2019, following a successful mediation session earlier in the month.

During the press conference, Johnson issued the following statement:

“In an effort to have the federal cases against the County, stemming from the actions of former Sheriff Charles S. Cravens, dismissed and to avoid long-drawn-out and costly litigations, which could go on for years and cost thousands of dollars of additional dollars in legal and other fees paid from tax payer dollars, and after weighing the potential cost that the County could end up liable for in both judgment awards and attorney fees, all of which was presented at a mediation with a skilled Federal Court mediator, the County opted to settle the claims and to have these cases dismissed and the matters closed.”

Support your local paper by reading the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.