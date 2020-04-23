County Gives $10,000 to Local Food Providers

April 23, 2020

Fentress County Government recently distributed $10,000 of Department of Child Services (DCS) grant funds to local food providers as part of the department’s Building Strong Brains Tennessee Adverse Childhood Experiences initiative. The funds are to help address the recent economic downturn and issues of social isolation. The funds can be used to meet needs of children and families in the community to offset and help to prevent additional stressors that families are experiencing due to COVID-19. Funds can also be used to help stock food pantries and other supports that can be available to families as the current crisis subsides. It is for these reasons that the Fentress County Executive’s Office chose to give $5,000 to the Fentress County Food Bank and $5,000 to the Harvest Soup Kitchen to help feed the most vulnerable in our community. Above, from left to right: Harvest Soup Kitchen board members Danny Hailey and Billy Jennings Sr., Harvest Soup Kitchen Founder Clarise Hounshell, Executive Assistant Amanda Hicks, Don Padget of the Fentress County Food Bank, County Executive Jimmy Johnson, and Food Bank Volunteers Rob Pearce and Ken Grooms.