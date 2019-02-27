County Executive Johnson Issues Progress Report, Discusses Future of Fentress County

February 27, 2019

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

On Monday, February 25, 2019, Fentress County Executive Jimmy Johnson invited members of the local news media to take part in a discussion regarding recent developments in the County. Johnson was elected in last year’s County General Election, and assumed the Executive’s Office in September of last year. February of 2019 makes the 6th month of his tenure. Johnson discussed a wide range of issues, covering topics from industrial development, to ongoing infrastructure projects, education, Governor Bill Lee’s recent visit to YAI, and upcoming developments in the County that are just now beginning to gain traction.

Johnson began by offering a brief summary of his efforts over the past six months to put Fentress County more in view for potential industries that might locate here, as well as in the minds of elected leaders on the State and Federal level:

“We’ve had an exciting time working for the people of Fentress County over the last six months. In that time we have seen and met with a lot of people, in fact we’ve had over 200 meetings in the last six months, with people all across the state, and they’ve all been very gracious. Basically we are just throwing ourselves out there for anything that we might possibly achieve or gain for the people of Fentress County. We’ve been discussing agriculture heavily, as well as other potential industries we might be able to attract.”

