County Commission Has Busy Session on Monday, Oct. 16

October 18, 2017

The Fentress County Commission met in its regular monthly session on October 16th at 6 p.m. at the Fentress County Courthouse.

County Executive J. Michael Cross called the meeting to order and following the presentation of the flags by the Clarkrange High School JROTC Color Guard, the Pledge of Allegiance led by Justin Miller, and the opening prayer by Wade Matthews, County Clerk Marilyn Stephens called the roll which showed 9 members present with Lester Gooding being absent.

Following approval of the minutes from the September meeting, the commission then approved the notaries on a motion by Justin Miller, seconded by Benny Hughes, with all present voting in favor.

A memo from Fentress County Road Supervisor Scott Norris was then read, which stated that, due to the Highway Department’s participation in the IMPROVE Act, the bridges on Vines Ridge Road and Rotten Fork Road would be able to move into the construction phase with a combined savings to the County of $35,095.80.

Leann Smith, Executive Director, Fentress County Chamber of Commerce, then addressed the Commission regarding tourism in the county. Mrs. Smith stated that tourism was doing well and that the revenue generated from tourism in Fentress County for the year 2016 was $12.48 million, showing an annual increase of about $50,000 over the previous year. This revenue saves each taxpayer an estimated $220 a year and generates approximately 90 jobs annually. Director Smith said that even though these were good numbers that the Chamber would like to see them be even higher and had some ideas on how to achieve this. Smith said that the Chamber was working on developing a new tourism map for the County to better highlight local attractions. She also said that as well as continuing to market Fentress County as a destination for equestrian tourists that the Chamber was developing an “all of the above” venture tourism approach which focuses on bringing more tourists to our abundant natural attractions. “Its really about using all of our marketing tools and all of our resources to expand our tourism horizons,” said Smith.

County Executive Cross added that the marketability of Fentress County was at a peak level and needed to be taken advantage of to the benefit of the county and its citizens.

Mrs. Smith then stated that Fentress County had received the Governor’s Three Star Award and presented the Commission with a State issued sign to that effect. Receipt of this award will assist the County in qualifying for additional grants to help pay for community develop-ment projects in the future.

The Commission then approved the appointment of Tinisha Key to the Economic & Community Development board.

The next item of business was the consideration of the Statement of Public Use Policy of the Economic Community Development room. The room shall be available on an equitable basis (up to once per month) to individuals or groups requesting its use. Groups or individuals shall not be discriminated against on the basis of views, beliefs or affiliations. The County does not advocate, endorse or oppose the viewpoints of any users of the ECD room. A motion was made to approve the policy by Benny Hughes and seconded by Donal Williams and passed without opposition.

The Commission then moved on to the appointment of the members of the E-911 board. Joe McGrogan was nominated to replace Hollis Crabtree, Larry Cooper was nominated to replace Gary Peters and James Bilbrey was nominated to retain his membership on the board. All members present voted to approve the nominations excluding Larry Cooper who abstained.

