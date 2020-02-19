Councilwoman Matthews Resigns Unexpectedly

February 19, 2020

Jamestown Alderwoman Vaneesa Matthews officially resigned from her seat on the City Council last Wednesday February 12, 2020.

According to Mayor Lyndon Baines, Matthews gave no reason for her sudden resignation from the board. “There’s no reason that I’m aware of,” said Baines. Having accepted the resignation, Baines said that it will be up to the remaining Aldermen to do the same when next they meet.

Matthews’ departure will create another vacancy on the Council, which has experienced several such instances since the last municipal election in 2016.

Alderman Bob Bow was the first to resign following the last election, vacating his seat in April of 2017, which was filled by Lyndon Baines. Baines himself was next to leave a seat on the council open, when he was selected to serve as Mayor by his peers following the passing of the late Mayor Darlene Monday Davis. Baines’ council seat is now occupied by Majenica “Jeni” Ledbetter.

Read the full story in this weeks Fentress Courier.