Council Votes To Expand Natural Gas Service to Clarkrange West

February 15, 2017

ouncil met in regular monthly session on Monday, February 13 with all members present and took action on a number of items of business, including approval to expand natural gas service to the Clarkrange West Subdivision on Wilder Road.

The meeting was called to order by Mayor Darlene Monday Davis, after which the minutes of the previous session were read by City Recorder Gail Dishmon, and approved on a motion by Charles Cooper, seconded by Vaneesa Matthews.

Mayor Davis then welcomed those attending, and reported on progress at the Jamestown Community Center. She said that bids would soon be let on the roofing project, and that work was progressing on the soccer field adjacent to the facility.

She also reported that the Bluegrass Friday Night, held last week, was a big success with some 150 people attending the event and everyone had a great time.

She also reported that a drainage grate had been repaired in the Frontier Shopping Center, and praised the city employees for their dedication and hard work, stating: “We have a lot of skilled workers who help save the city a lot of money, and I would like to thank all the city workers for the great job they’re doing.”

City Engineer Tom Bennett then reported that he had finished the application for the Community Develop-ment Block Grant, which would be announced in the fall, which was earmarked for sewer system upgrades in the downtown area. He also reported that he would be meeting with the council next week on the water system renovation project.

Building Inspector Bob Lane said that he had received a site drawing for a proposed medical clinic and he had been talking with some people about some proposed retail activity.

City Attorney Baley Allred reported that he had met with Mayor Davis and gone over several projects, and had also been working with Monique Johnson with the Tennnessee Park Service about the Dark Skies project at Pickett State Park.

Under Old Business, the council passed a motion by Elizabeth Pendergrass, seconded by Bob Bow, to approve on second and final reading Ordinance # 1740, which sets compensation for fire department personnel at $14.00 per hour for work performed in furtherance of their duties on behalf of the City of Jamestown.

Under New Business, they approved the financial report, which showed total available funds in the General Fund of $266,954.90; the Water Fund of $944,158.64, and the Gas Fund of $1,891,108.09, for total available funds of $3,102.222.63. The financial report was approved on a motion by Cooper, seconded by Pendergrass.

They then voted to pay monthly bills in the amount of $384,771.46 on a motion by Matthews, seconded by Cooper.

The council then approved and recommended to the Planning Commission a plan of service for the annexation of property owned by Marc and Vaneesa Matthews, bounded on the north by State Hwy. 52 and on the South by Flat Spur Road, at the western corporate boundaries of the City of Jamestown. This was approved on a motion by Cooper, seconded by Becky Duncan, with all members voting for except Vaneesa Matthews, who passed. It was pointed out that part of this parcel of property is already inside the city limits.

The next item of business was approval of a motion by Cooper, seconded by Bob Bow, to provide health insurance for Mayor Davis, with the motion passing without opposition.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.