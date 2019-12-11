Council Sets Downtown Speed Limit at 25 Mph

December 11, 2019

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Jamestown City Council met in its final 2019 session on Monday, December 9, at City Hall. A number of topics were addressed during the meeting, most prominent among them were the changing of the speed limit on Main Street through downtown Jamestown, and the Council’s decision to grant Christmas bonuses to its employees.

The meeting was called to order by Mayor Lyndon Baines, and City Recorder Gail Dishmon called the roll. All five Aldermen were present. Dishmon then read the minutes of the Council’s November session and, following some discussion, the minutes were approved.

The Council then recessed its regular meeting to open a public discussion regarding the potential speed limit change in the downtown area. The proposed change would lower the speed limit from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour on Main Street from the South Main Street Baptist Church to Church Street, where the Methodist Church is located. The objective of lowering the speed limit, as expressed by Mayor Baines, is to make the downtown area safer and more accessible for pedestrian patrons of downtown businesses, and tourists. Chris Riley spoke to the Council first, saying that, in his opinion as a business owner in the downtown area, anything that would make downtown Jamestown safer and more walkable would be a positive change. Jim Malone, a city resident, expressed similar sentiments. Councilwoman Jeni Ledbetter added that the City was planning on installing crosswalks as well, to better accommodate foot traffic. Mayor Baines explained that this change would, at least for the time being, only affect Main Street, as Highway 52 is a state highway and the City does not have the authority to set the speed limit on state highways. In order for a change to be made on Highway 52 the city would have to request it of TDOT. The floor was left open for some moments before, hearing no additional input, the public discussion was brought to a close, and the council reconvened its meeting.