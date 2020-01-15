Council Hears Reports, Chooses to Postpone Fire Chief Appt.

January 15, 2020

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The City of Jamestown Board of Aldermen and Mayor held its opening session of 2020 on Monday, January 13. The agenda was light, and became even lighter as the meeting progressed, with the Council opting to defer the night’s two main business items until the February session, those being the appointment of a new Fire Chief, and the issue of the Council’s agenda ordinance, which was up for discussion.

The meeting was called to order by Mayor Lyndon Baines, and the City Recorder called the roll. All 5 sitting Aldermen were present. Recorder Gail Dishmon then read the minutes of the Council’s December 2019 session. The minutes were then unanimously approved before the floor was opened up for grievances from citizens. None were voiced.

Mayor Baines then delivered his monthly report, and announced that City Hall would be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day this coming Monday, January 20. Baines then said that the access road project at Pine Haven School had been approved by the State and that he hoped to get it underway in the Spring. Baines also relayed that he and the staff from the water plant would be going to Washington D.C. February 2 for the national best tasting water competition. To conclude, Baines said that there were multiple grant projects in the works, some for downtown, and some for the airport.

