Council Declares Alderman Seat Open, Rezones Rugby Ave. Lots

March 18, 2020

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Jamestown City Council met in a special called session on March 13, 2020. Typically, the Council meets on the second Monday of every month, which would have been March 9. However, the regular meeting was canceled due to the lack of a quorum, and had to be rescheduled for the following Friday.

The meeting was called to order by Mayor Lyndon Baines, who took the opportunity to address the meetings unusual venue.While usually held at City Hall, the March 23 meeting was held at the Fentress County Courthouse as a precaution due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Baines said that the change of venue was because the conference room at city hall was a much smaller space, and that meetings of fewer people, in more open spaces, were safer. He also said that he had been in constant contact with state officials regarding the current situation, and that the City of Jamestown was taking every precaution in order to limit the spread of the virus. Baines also stated that, at present, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Jamestown.

Getting down to business, the Council heard and approved the minutes from its February session. There were no grievances voiced by the present public, and so the meeting moved on to hear reports. Mayor Baines, who initially yielded to Steve McCoy, Public Works Director and safety officer, who explained that the City was taking steps to address the COVID-19 outbreak, and had a plan in place if anything were to happen in Jamestown. “We’re really trying to get ahead of this and stay ahead of it,” said McCoy. “We don’t have any cases here, but we had an emergency staff meeting earlier and we have a plan in place.”

The next report came from city engineer Tom Bennett, who said that the City’s grant application for improvements to the water plant had been recommended for approval by the Appalachian Regional Commission, and that the Council needed to authorize the Mayor to dispense the necessary matching funds upon its approval, which he said was very likely. In terms of timeline for the grant, Bennett said that it was variable, but that he felt the process would come to fruition within a period of “months rather than years.”

Neither the City Building Inspector nor the City Attorney were present to offer reports.

